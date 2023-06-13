Rookie stat projections: Philadelphia Eagles

With the NFL draft over and rookie camps underway, it is a good time to evaluate the draft picks and see what kind of impacts the projected contributors will make.

Let’s take a look at the Eagles draft picks and project some stats for the team’s early draftees:

Defensive Tackle Jalen Carter

Sacks: 5.0

Tackles for loss: 8.0

It is not surprising the Eagles were crowned the winners of the draft by multiple pundits, and the pick of Jalen Carter at nine overall is part of the reason why. Carter was the best defensive player in the draft, and he is going to pair extremely well with last year’s first-round pick and Carter’s Georgia teammate, Jordan Davis. Expect Carter to get playing time early, and he should be productive in disrupting the pocket along a dominant Eagles defensive line.

Edge Rusher Nolan Smith

Sacks: 5.0

Tackles for loss: 3.0

Yet another Georgia Bulldog in the first round for the Eagles to round out an incredibly talented unit. While Nolan Smith was not the most productive player during his time at Georgia, he was very clearly one of the most athletically gifted pass rushers in the class. Smith’s potential is just begging to be unlocked, and with teams double-teaming other players, he may find his production early.

Offensive Lineman Tyler Steen

Sacks allowed: 2

Penalties: 3

While Tyler Steen will have to earn the starting right guard spot, there is little reason to think he could not beat out veteran Cam Jurgens, given his talent and recent production. While the transition from left tackle to right guard may be awkward at first for Steen, he has shown to be able to adapt.

