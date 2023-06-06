Rookie stat projections: New Orleans Saints

With the NFL draft over and rookie camps underway, it is a good time to evaluate the draft picks and see what kind of impacts the projected contributors will make.

Let’s take a look at the Saints draft picks and project some stats for the team’s early draftees:

Defensive Lineman Bryan Bresee

Sacks: 4.0

Tackles for loss: 7.0

The Saints lost a lot of depth along their defensive line in rapid succession. Thus they begin a rebuild of the unit through the draft. That rebuild starts in the middle with Bryan Bresee, who has not been on the field a ton in college at Clemson. Bresee can expect to see it right away in the NFL. Bresee’s talent is quite apparent, and he will join a rotation up front, and it is not hard to envision him taking over as the majority starter early.

Edge Rusher Isaiah Foskey

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Sacks: 5.0

Tackles for loss: 5.0

Another defensive player who will start the season in a probable rotation, Isaiah Foskey is going to be one of many talented edge rushers on the Saints’ roster who needs to establish himself. Foskey was one of the most athletically gifted edge rushers in his class, and it would not be surprising if he ends up being the starter opposite of Cam Jordan.

Running Back Kendre Miller

Rushing yards: 200

Receiving yards: 250

Touchdowns: 3

Kendre Miller was seemingly drafted as Alvin Kamara insurance, as the Saints’ All-Pro back faces a potential suspension and will be 28 years old when the season begins. Not that it is easy to replace that talent level, but Miller brings a strong receiving skillset to the Saints’ backfield and he could see some highly productive numbers should Kamara miss time.

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire