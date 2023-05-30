Rookie stat projections: Miami Dolphins

With the NFL draft over and rookie camps underway, it is a good time to evaluate the draft picks and see what kind of impacts the projected contributors will make.

Let’s take a look at the Dolphins draft picks and project some stats for the team’s early draftees:

Cornerback Cam Smith

(Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Interceptions: 1

Passes defended: 5

The Dolphins are absolutely loaded at the cornerback position after nabbing All-Pro Jalen Ramsay in the offseason and pairing them with their own All-Pro corner in Xavien Howard. Cam Smith will ultimately likely have to wait for an injury to get a full opportunity but will see snaps when the team rolls out dime packages. Smith is too talented to keep off the field for very long.

Running Back Devon Achane

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing yards: 350

Receiving yards: 550

Touchdowns: 4

Talk about a match made in heaven with Dolphin’s head coach Mike McDaniel getting the absolute dynamo that is Devon Achane. An elite speed merchant who can catch the ball, it is going to be impossible to keep Achane off the field, even if he does not start right away. He should have a large impact on the season, and give Tua Tagovailoa yet another weapon in the dangerous Miami offense.

