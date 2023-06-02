Rookie stat projections: Los Angeles Chargers

With the NFL draft over and rookie camps underway, it is a good time to evaluate the draft picks and see what kind of impacts the projected contributors will make.

Let’s take a look at the Chargers draft picks and project some stats for the team’s early draftees:

Wide Receiver Quinten Johnston

Receptions: 50

Receiving Yards: 875

Touchdowns: 7

With injuries riddling their wide receiving core the previous season, the Chargers make sure they get another deep threat to help Justin Herbert out. Quentin Johnston is a big play waiting to happen on every play. With his size and playmaking ability, Johnston should make a huge impact on an explosive Charger offense.

Edge Rusher Tuli Tuipulotu

Sacks: 4.0

Tackles for loss: 3.0

While the Chargers are pretty well stacked at the edge rushing position with all-pro players Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack on opposite ends, it never hurts to have good pass rushers ready to go. Tuli Tuipulotu could see some playing time in relief of either of the pass rushers. If one of the starting edge rushers ends up injured again this season, Tuipulotu may end up being the starter.

Wide Receiver Derius Davis

Receptions: 15

Receiving yards: 220

Touchdowns: 2

With the loss of kick returner and big-play specialist DeAndre Carter, the Chargers made sure to get a replacement. Derius Davis may not see a ton of conventional snaps at receiver, but he will be a solid gadget weapon and the primary kick returner for the team.

