Rookie stat projections: Las Vegas Raiders

With the NFL draft over and rookie camps underway, it is a good time to evaluate the draft picks and see what kind of impacts the projected contributors will make.

Let’s take a look at the Raiders draft picks and project some stats for the team’s early draftees:

Edge Rusher Tyree Wilson

Sacks: 5.0

Tackles for loss: 7.0

While edge rusher was not an immediate position of need for the Raiders, the talent of Wilson was far too tempting to pass up. Wilson may not start right away. When he does see the field in a rotation, he will undoubtedly be productive, given how well his skillset translates to the next level. NFL tackles are going to have a hard time with this unit.

Tight End Michael Mayer

Receptions: 25

Receiving yards: 310

Touchdowns: 2

With two solid veterans ahead of Mayer on the depth chart when he walks into camp, it is hard to imagine the former Notre Dame man running away with the job. However, given how consistent he was in college, when Mayer does see the field, he could be an early favorite target of Jimmy Garoppolo. Mayer is clearly the future at the position.

Defensive Lineman Byron Young

Sacks: 2.0

Tackles for loss: 5.0

There is a solid group of interior defenders in Las Vegas, and while Young is quite talented, he is undersized and may have trouble seeing field ahead of the veterans on the roster. When he does get snaps, Young is a solid pass rusher who can get home as well as provide a nice push in run defense. Young could develop alongside Tyree Wilson to be the future of that Vegas defensive line.

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire