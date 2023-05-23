Rookie stat projections: Indianapolis Colts

With the NFL draft over and rookie camps underway, it is a good time to evaluate the draft picks and see what kind of impacts the projected contributors will make.

Let’s take a look at the Colts draft picks and project some stats for the team’s early draftees:

Quarterback Anthony Richardson

Passing yards: 2,900

Rushing yards: 750

Touchdowns: 22

Interceptions: 12

While the Colts likely brought in Gardner Minshew to allow Anthony Richardson to develop for part of the season, it seems an inevitability that the superstar quarterback will take over sooner rather than later. Richardson’s dynamic playstyle and physical ability is likely to do well in a Shan Steichen offense, and he should see success right away with this talented roster.

Cornerback Julius Brents

Interceptions: 3

Passes defended: 11

With Indianapolis having a pretty glaring need at the cornerback position, getting one that fits their scheme and can start right away was imperative, and they get just that with Brents. At 6-3 with good length, Brent has a prototypical build for a modern NFL corner, and if he can put all his tools together, he should have no problem seeing starting snaps early on this defense.

Wide Receiver Josh Downs

Receptions: 40

Receiving Yards: 500

Touchdowns: 5

Given the fact that Indianapolis brought in Isaiah McKenzie from Buffalo to compete for the starting slot role, and he is an established talent there, Josh Downs might have to wait a bit to take over that primary role. When Downs does inevitably get on the field, he is sure to show his elite yards after catch ability, and prove his incredible production can translate to the NFL despite his size. Downs is the future at this position for the Colts, it is just a matter of getting on the field for now.

