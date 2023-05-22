Rookie stat projections: Houston Texans

With the NFL draft over and rookie camps underway, it is a good time to evaluate the draft picks and see what kind of impacts the projected contributors will make.

Let’s take a look at the Texans draft picks and project some stats for the early role players:

Quarterback C.J. Stroud

(Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Passing yards: 3,500

Passing Touchdowns: 22

Interceptions: 13

This all comes down to if the new franchise quarterback for the Texans can beat out the incumbent starter in Davis Mills. There should be ample confidence in C.J. Stroud, who has shown to be one of the best passers in the country over the past two seasons. Houston did not take him second overall to ride the bench, and he will be given every opportunity to snag the starting gig.

Edge Rusher Will Anderson

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Sacks: 11.0

Tackles for loss: 13.0

Houston shocked the NFL world by trading back up to the number three selection to nab the top pass rusher in the class in Will Anderson, but they did it for good reason. Anderson has been the best pass rusher in college football over the past few seasons, and he will likely be the focal point of this DeMeco Ryans defense. Expect a productive season from the rookie.

Wide Receiver Nathaniel Dell

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Receptions: 45

Yards: 580

Touchdowns: 5

There is not a ton of receiver depth on the Houston roster at the moment, so it is likely that this third-round receiver will be forced into action to prove his worth sooner rather than later. Dell has all the tools to succeed at the next level, and he could become the top option for fellow rookie Stroud right away. He will need to beat out a few unknowns to nab a starting role, but he has as good of a skillset as anyone on the roster.

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire