Rookie Stat Projections: Houston Texans EDGE Will Anderson Jr.

Will Anderson Jr. was one of the most dominant defensive players in college football. At times, it appeared as if the game was too easy for him. For that reason, many believe he will seamlessly adjust to playing at the professional level.

The Houston Texans traded up to No. 3 to select the outside linebacker, and are expecting an immediate return on that investment. As a rookie, he could be a leader of this defense.

Natalie Miller of Draft Wire recently put together projections for the Texans’ rookie class and had some very reasonable expectations for Anderson.

Miller has him landing 13 tackles for loss and 11 sacks.

“Houston shocked the NFL world by trading back up to the number three selection to nab the top pass rusher in the class in Will Anderson, but they did it for good reason,” writes Miller. “Anderson has been the best pass rusher in college football over the past few seasons, and he will likely be the focal point of this DeMeco Ryans defense. Expect a productive season from the rookie.”

I believe being selected by the Texans was the best possible outcome for Anderson in the 2023 draft. He will see the field immediately, gets to work with a former Alabama player head coach that places an emphasis on the defense and is in a wide-open division. The sky is the limit for Anderson as a rookie.

