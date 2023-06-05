Rookie stat projections: New England Patriots

With the NFL draft over and rookie camps underway, it is a good time to evaluate the draft picks and see what kind of impacts the projected contributors will make.

Let’s take a look at the Patriots draft picks and project some stats for the team’s early draftees:

Cornerback Christian Gonzalez

Interceptions: 5

Passes defended: 9

The general consensus after the first round is that the Patriots found themselves a steal at the 17th overall pick. Gonzalez has an immense skill ceiling and is going to fit perfectly into the New England defense. There is little doubt Gonzalez will start immediately, and he could be the next great defensive back in Foxborough very quickly.

Defensive Lineman Keion White

Sacks: 5.0

Tackles for loss: 5.0

What felt like an ideal player for the Bill Belichick defense, the versatile defensive lineman Keion White fell right into the lap of the future hall-of-fame head coach. White will move around along the defensive line, and with skillset he will create pressure wherever he is.

Wide Receiver Kayshon Boutte

Catches: 25

Yards: 250

Touchdowns: 3

While Kayshon Boutte did tumble down the board come draft night, the sky is the limit for his potential. The Patriots’ receiver room is anything but set, and it is easy to see an avenue where Boutte breaks through for some significant snaps.

