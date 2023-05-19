Rookie stat projections: Detroit Lions

With the NFL draft over and rookie camps underway, it is a good time to evaluate the draft picks and see what kind of impacts the projected contributors will make.

Let’s take a look at the Detroit Lions draft picks and project some stats for the early role players:

Running Back Jahmyr Gibbs

Rushing yard: 975

Receiving yards: 500

Total touchdowns: 8

The Lions shocked just about everyone when they took running back Jahmyr Gibbs at No. 12 overall in the draft, but they clearly took him there with a plan in mind. Gibbs will likely not only be a primary running force in a rotation with David Montgomery, but will also provide plenty of explosion in the short-yardage passing attack. Should he hit the ground running, expect Gibbs to be in the race for offensive rookie of the year.

Linebacker Jack Campbell

Tackles: 120

Interceptions: 2

Sacks: 1

Detroit had a massive hole in the middle of their defense going into the draft at the middle linebacker spot, one they filled with an ultra-productive playmaker. Jack Campbell will undoubtedly field the starting role in the middle of the Lions defense in Week 1, and given his traits and previous production, he will fit right in as a leader of this defense.

Tight End Sam LaPorta

Catches: 54

Yards: 570

Touchdowns: 4

Another clear hole for Detroit was the tight end position. After they traded away former Hawkeye T.J. Hockensen within the division, they needed a role player at the position. Sam LaPorta, while not as elite an athlete as Hockenson, will fit the mold of what this offense is looking for out of the spot. LaPorta is a consistent catcher who can eat up hits and move the sticks. He should be an early safety blanket for Jared Goff.

Defensive Back Brian Branch

Interceptions: 5

Passes defended: 9

The versatile Brian Branch experienced a bit of a tumble on draft night, with some analysts tagging him as a first-round prospect. Brad Holmes had no qualms about taking him late in the second round, and he becomes yet another ideal addition to a blossoming Detroit defense. The only question will be where and how to use Branch, who could play in the nickel spot, or as a safety. Either way, he will be productive.

