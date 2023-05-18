Rookie stat projections: Denver Broncos

With the NFL draft over and rookie camps underway, it is a good time to evaluate the draft picks and see what kind of impacts the projected contributors will make.

Let’s take a look at the Denver Broncos draft picks and project some stats for the early role players:

Wide Receiver Marvin Mims Jr.

Oklahoma’s Marvin Mims Jr. (17) celebrates a return on a kick off in the first half during the Bedlam college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov., 19, 2022.

Catches: 24

Yards: 450 yard

Touchdowns: 4

While Denver does have a rather deep starting receiver core, it was clear they were missing that deep threat that is so coveted in a Sean Payton offense. Marvin Mims will step in day one and be the deep ball receiver for Denver, and while he won’t see the field on most standard formations, he will have enough of an impact that he will need to be respected whenever he sees the field.

Linebacker Drew Sanders

(AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Sacks: 5.0

Tackles for loss: 7

With Vance Joseph using players in a variety of ways, it will be interesting to see how exactly they use the versatile athlete from Arkansas. Ultimately Drew Sanders is likely best utilized as an edge rusher, and could see a lot of early impact snaps at the position for the Broncos.

Defensive Back Riley Moss

Iowa defensive back Riley Moss (33) lines up against Northwestern wide receiver Donny Navarro III (80) during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.

Interceptions: 2

Passes defended: 5

The Broncos traded up to nab Riley Moss and that could signal an interest to add him to the starting mix early. Moss is an excellent athlete that dominated the stat sheet at Iowa and will likely be used in a variety of positions along Denver’s secondary.

