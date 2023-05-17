Rookie stat projections: Dallas Cowboys

With the NFL draft over and rookie camps underway, it is a good time to evaluate the draft picks and see what kind of impacts the projected contributors will make.

Let’s take a look at the Dallas Cowboys draft picks and project some stats for the early role players:

Defensive Lineman Mazi Smith

Sacks: 8.0

Tackles for loss: 13.0

With elite athletic ability and the ability to shut off the mid lanes of a defense, Mazi Smith is going to be an immediate impact player for the Dallas Cowboys. He will be a feature pieces that teams are going to have to pay attention to, along an already stacked group of talent. Smith could be in play for defensive player of the year.

Tight End Luke Schoonmaker

Michigan tight end Luke Schoonmaker (86) runs after a reception while TCU safety Millard Bradford (28) chases during the first quarter of the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 31 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

Catches: 50

Yards: 550

Touchdowns: 7

It was not a secret that the Cowboys wanted a replacement for the departed Dalton Schulz, and while they were not able to get one in the first round, they found a great athlete who can fill that role in the second. Schoonmaker has the talent to win the job right away, and will be an important red zone threat for Dak Prescott and this offense.

Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown

Tackles: 42

Interceptions: 2

With an excellent athletic profile and the versatility to roam in this Dan Quinn defense, DeMarvion Overshown is going to get snaps early in his career. Overshown can drop into a flexible safety role or roam as a linebacker. His coverage skillset will put him in a good position to see a lot of third-down work.

