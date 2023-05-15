Rookie stat projections: Cleveland Browns

With the NFL draft over and rookie camps underway, it is a good time to evaluate the draft picks and see what kind of impacts the projected contributors will make.

Let’s take a look at the Cleveland Browns draft picks and project some stats for the team’s early draftees:

Wide Receiver Cedric Tillman

Sep 10, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Cedric Tillman (4) reacts after scoring the game winning touchdown against the Pittsburgh Panthers in overtime at Acrisure Stadium. Tennessee won 34-27 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Catches: 28

Yards: 340

Receiving touchdowns: 4

With established starters on the outside in Cleveland, Cedric Tillman will likely not see a ton of action this year barring injuries. Tillman will however be used in some packages and be able to show off his excellent yards after contact ability, that could convince the Browns to put him on the field more often before he takes over the starting role next year.

Defensive Tackle Siaki Ika

Nov 13, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears defensive tackle Siaki Ika (62) celebrates a defensive stop against the Oklahoma Sooners during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Sacks: 1.0

Tackles for loss: 4.0

While the Browns made a big dip into free agency to secure the nose tackle position in Dalvin Tomlinson, it remains likely rookie Siaki Ika will see snaps next to their free agent star. While his role will be limited, it will be an important year for Ika to eventually develop into the started along that defensive line.

Edge Rush Isaiah McGuire

Sep 1, 2022; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers defensive lineman Isaiah McGuire (9) celebrates after a sack against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Sacks: 5.0

Tackles for loss: 4.0

Without much proven talent opposite all-pro pass rusher Myles Garrett, rookie edge rusher Isaiah McGuire will be forced into a position to prove himself early on. He has all the talent to succeed in this league, it just becomes a matter if he can do it better than the guys currently ahead of him on the depth chart.

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire