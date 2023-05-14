Rookie stat projections: Cincinnati Bengals

With the NFL draft over and rookie camps underway, it is a good time to evaluate the draft picks and see what kind of impacts the projected contributors will make.

Let’s take a look at the Bengals draft picks and project some stats for the early role players:

Edge Rusher Myles Murphy

Sacks: 7

Tackles for loss: 10

With an already solid group up front, Myles Murphy is going to have to impress early on to get snaps during the regular season. However, he certainly has the physical skillset to do just that. His motor and explosiveness could lead to a very productive year with a heavy mix in a rotation.

Cornerback DJ Turner II

Interceptions: 1

Passes defended: 4

While DJ Turner may not start right away given the Bengals’ depth at the position, he will certainly be in the mix for larger packages and could see more time with an injury given his versatility. Turner is fluid and instinctive and could take full advantage of any opportunity given to him.

Safety Jordan Battle

Interceptions: 3

Passes defended: 5

One of the steals of the draft, Jordan Battle has all the talent in the world to work his way onto the field in a variety of packages. Though he may not start right away, his versatility will make an impact on the Bengals’ defense in multiple positions.

Wide receiver Charlie Jones

Catches: 20

Yards: 220

Touchdowns: 2

With Cincinnati having one of the deepest wide receiver rooms in the entire league, it will take an injury for Charlie Jones to truly be productive on the field. However, in five wide receiver sets he may earn a spot in camp, and given Joe Burrow’s propensity to target a variety of receivers, he could show off his talent early on.

