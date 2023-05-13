Rookie stat projections: Chicago Bears

With the NFL draft over and rookie camps underway, it is a good time to evaluate the draft picks and see what kind of impacts the projected contributors will make.

Let’s take a look at the Bears draft picks and project some stats for the early role players:

Offensive Tackle Darnell Wright

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Sacks allowed: 4

Penalties: 7

The Bears made it a priority to provide franchise quarterback Justin Fields with enough talent to succeed, and apart of that is protecting him. After a dominant season in which Darnell Wright shut down elite talents on the field, it is easy to see how his skillset translates to the next level. He will make an immediate impact.

Defensive Lineman Gervon Dexter Sr.

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Sacks: 2

Tackles for loss: 8

The Bears begin their defensive rebuild with the big and athletic interior defensive lineman from Florida, Gervon Dexter. While he may need to win the job in camp, it will be hard to keep such a physical talent off the field, and he should be an immediate impact player on the Bear’s defense.

Cornerback Tyrique Stevenson

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Interceptions: 3

Passes defended: 10

With Chicago being so thin at the corner position it is likely that Tyrique Stevenson will see action right away. Though he will have some early bumps and bruises to start his career, he should develop with time and could end up as the Bears’ top corner.

Wide Receiver Tyler Scott

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Catches: 44

Yards: 600

Touchdowns: 4

Adding weapons for Justin Fields had to be priority number one for Chicago, and with starters cemented on the outside, adding a dominant slot receiver was at the top of the list. Tyler Scott is a yards after contact machine who could push early on to be the top rookie receiver at a later value.

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire