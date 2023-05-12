Rookie stat projections: Carolina Panthers

With the NFL draft over and rookie camps underway, it is a good time to evaluate the draft picks and see what kind of impacts the projected contributors will make.

Let’s take a look at the Carolina Panthers draft picks and project some stats for the early role players:

Quarterback Bryce Young

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA – NOVEMBER 20: Bryce Young #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks to pass against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 20, 2021 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Passing yards: 3,800

Passing touchdowns: 24

Interceptions: 9

Carolina moved up to the number one pick in a blockbuster trade, and ultimately took perhaps the best player in the entire class in Bryce Young. There is little doubt that Young will immediately take the starting mantle. With his instincts, accuracy, and playmaking ability, Young could make the Panthers playoff contenders early on.

Wide Receiver Jonathan Mingo

Jan 2, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (1) runs with the ball against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Catches: 48

Yards: 700

Touchdowns: 4

One of the most recent trends when selecting a quarterback early has been to pair them with a receiver in the following round to grow. Jonathan Mingo gives Bryce Young and the Panthers just that, and with explosive athletic ability, and excellent size, he could be the Panthers number one receiver sooner rather than later.

Edge Rusher DJ Johnson

Oregon linebacker DJ Johnson (2) reacts to a turnover on downs during the second quarter against Oregon State at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.

Ncaa Football Oregon Vs Oregon State 2027

Sacks: 7.0

Tackles for loss: 11.0

Carolina has had a desperate need for an edge rusher opposite of Brian Burns for a few years, and they hope they are getting that in the ultra athletic, high ceiling, DJ Johnson. Though he has some development he needs to take on, Johnson could potentially snag the starting role in training camp and use his physical talent to help carry him into the regular season. If Johnson develops properly, he could be a menace.

Offensive Lineman Chandler Zavala

Nov 25, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack quarterback Ben Finley (10) looks to pass as guard Chandler Zavala (64) blocks and North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Myles Murphy (8) pressures in the first quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Sacks allowed: 5

Penalties: 9

The Panthers got an inside source for their newest interior offensive lineman, as Chandler Zavala played right next to left tackle Ikem Ekwonu. Zavala fell a bit due to some footwork issues and athletic limitations, but has shown on tape he can clearly be a staring presence. Pairing him with his former teammate may unlock exactly what he needs to thrive in this league, and he could possibly beat out Brady Christensen for the starting left guard role with the team.

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire