Rookie stat projections: Buffalo Bills

With the NFL draft over and rookie camps underway, it is a good time to evaluate the draft picks and see what kind of impacts the projected contributors will make.

Let’s take a look at the Buffalo Bills draft picks and project some stats for the early role players:

Tight End Dalton Kincaid

Receptions: 55

Receiving yards: 720

Touchdowns: 5

The Bills added yet another piece to an already dominant offense in Dalton Kincaid, and he will be a productive member of this Josh Allen lead assault right away. With the ability to play in the slot, or in a more traditional tight end role, it is easy to project Kincaid as an early safety blanket for Allen. His dynamic playmaking ability and yards after-the-catch potential makes him a threat to be the difference maker this team was lacking in their playoff loss.

Offensive Lineman O'Cyrus Torrence

Sacks allowed: 4

Penalties: 8

While Torrence will have to come in and earn a job at right guard, it is going to be very hard to keep him off the field should he develop properly. This massive human is going to help jumpstart the Buffalo running attack, and has pro bowl potential early in his career.

Linebacker Dorian Williams

Tackles: 35

Sacks: 2

The Bills will have competition for snaps in the middle of that stifling defense with the departure of linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. That leaves an opening for Dorian Williams to come in and win the job right away, though he may need time to develop into the starting spot. Either way, his speed and athleticism are going to get him snaps on this defense early on. Whether he stays in that spot will ultimately be up to how well he plays.

