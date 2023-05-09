Rookie stat projections: Atlanta Falcons

With the NFL draft over and rookie camps underway, it is a good time to evaluate the draft picks and see what kind of impacts the projected contributors will make.

Let’s take a look at the Atlanta Falcon’s draft picks and project some stats for the early role players:

Running Back Bijan Robinson

Rushing attempts: 290

Rushing yards: 1,350

Receptions: 65

Receiving yards: 525

Total touchdowns: 14

There is little doubt that the Falcons will build their offense around their newly attained running back. Robinson is the most talented player at his position to come out in a very long time, and he can do it all. He is set up for a potential all-pro year if all his talent comes to fruition in a run focused offense such as this one.

Offensive Lineman Matthew Bergeron

Sacks allowed: 3

Penalties: 5

Matthew Bergeron was drafted in part to help highlight the Falcons’ move to a run-first offense. He is a true road grader who will be expected to start right away at the guard spot and help anchor the running attack for fellow rookie Bijan Robinson. He could have an immediate impact season and find himself in a pro bowl spot.

EDGE Zach Harrison

Sacks: 3.0

Tackle for loss: 5.0

A former five-star recruit who perhaps did not live up to the expectations during his college career, Harrison still has enough physical talent that his best days may be in the pros. He will likely be apart of a pass rush rotation, but if his talent starts to shine through, Harrison could find himself starting sooner rather than later.

Cornerback Clark Philips III

Interceptions: 4

Passes defended: 12

The Falcons find themselves a talented starting nickel corner in the third round of the draft, and one that should produce right away. Philips has special playmaking ability, and while he is by no means a physical specimen, the instincts he showed off in college should flash at the next level too.

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire