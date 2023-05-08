Rookie stat projections: Arizona Cardinals

With the NFL draft over and rookie camps underway, it is a good time to evaluate the draft picks and see what kind of impacts the projected contributors will make.

Let’s take a look at the Arizona Cardinals draft picks and project some stats for the early role players:

Offensive Tackle Paris Johnson Jr.

Sacks allowed: 8

Penalties: 12

The Cardinals knew who their top target was going into the draft, and when they nabbed Paris Johnson Jr., they knew they were getting a full-time starter at the tackle or guard position. Johnson may struggle out of the gate as he needs to fill out his game more, and the pass-happy offense may lead to some distressing numbers, but he should round it out just fine by the end of the year as a reliable starter.

Edge Rusher B.J. Ojulari

Sacks: 7.0

Tackles for loss: 5.0

It is easy to project the talented edge rusher from LSU as an immediate for a Cardinals team that is desperate for pass-rushing help. Ojulari should see snaps right away. With an elite burst and bendy frame, he should put up solid numbers as a rookie.

Cornerback Garrett Williams

Interceptions: 2

Passes defended: 8

Garrett Williams will have to fight to get snaps outside of dime packages early on, but he does have the athletic range to make an impact when he does get on the field. He could eventually wind up as the top CB on the roster with enough development.

Wide Receiver Michael Wilson

Receptions: 30

Yards: 450

Touchdowns: 4

The Cardinals are rather deep in their wide receiver room, but that doesn’t mean someone as big and explosive as Michael Wilson will not be involved. Even with a new offensive coordinator, it is likely the Cardinals will deploy multiple packages with four-five receivers on the field, so Wilson could make an impact early.

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire