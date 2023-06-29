Rookie stat predictions: Tennessee Titans

With the NFL draft over and rookie camps underway, it is a good time to evaluate the draft picks and see what kind of impacts the projected contributors will make.

Let’s take a look at the Titans draft picks and project some stats for the team’s early draftees:

Offensive Lineman Peter Skoronski

Sacks allowed: 2

Penalties: 4

It remains to be seen whether Peter Skoronski will start at left guard or left tackle, he is a rock-solid offensive lineman and will help balance a line that struggled last season. Skoronski has been a left tackle in college, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him beat out free agent acquisition Andre Dillard. Either way, Skoronski is the future at that position.

Quarterback Will Levis

Passing yards: 1,400

Passing touchdowns: 7

Interceptions: 4

It is unlikely that Will Levis will start anytime soon given the Titans have a solid starter in Ryan Tannehill, however, it isn’t hard to see a scenario in which Levis is thrust into the starting role late into the season. Levis has all the tools of a starting quarterback, but has some serious development to do. If Tennessee can get with Levis early and work out some kinks, he could show the flashes needed to cement him as the 2024 starter.

Running Back Tyjae Spears

Rushing yards: 420

Receiving yards: 340

Touchdowns: 3

The Titans have an obvious starter in Derrick Henry, who will absolutely see a sizable role in the offense barring injury as one of the best players at the position. Tyjae Spears is a nice compliment to Henry as he is an explosive playmaker that can take the ball to the house in both the running and passing game. Spears will see plenty of touches in a rotation, and could see even more of an impact should Henry wear down through the season.

