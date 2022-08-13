Rookie standout Romeo Doubs scores Packers’ first touchdown of preseason

You guessed it: The first touchdown of the preseason for the Green Bay Packers was scored by rookie wide receiver Romeo Doubs, a training camp standout who keeps making big plays.

On Green Bay’s second offensive possession on Friday night in San Francisco, Doubs beat single coverage from the slot and caught Jordan Love’s rainbow throw on fourth down to score a 34-yard touchdown that gave the Packers a 7-3 lead in the first quarter.

Doubs beat cornerback Tavaris Moore with an outside release and pure speed, and Love – against a blitz – threw an accurate ball for Doubs to run under for the touchdown.

It was another “wow” play for the rookie. He’s making a strong push for legitimate playing time to open his first NFL season.

Here’s the scoring play from Love to Doubs:

Related

Packers sitting 33 total players for preseason opener vs. 49ers Packers vs. 49ers: How to watch, listen, stream preseason opener

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire