Rookie 'sponge' Drake Jackson showing 49ers huge upside, potential

SANTA CLARA -- Drake Jackson will go through a learning process, but the rookie has a huge upside joining the 49ers defensive line.

Defensive line coach Kris Kocurek believes that while Jackson might not be as polished as 2019 Defensive Rookie of the Year Nick Bosa was coming out of Ohio State, the USC product has a lot of potential.

Kocurek, who also coached Ndamukong Suh when he won Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2010 with the Detroit Lions, explained that there are very few players who have a smooth transition into the NFL. The coach clarified that while both Suh and Bosa had a learning curve, it was minimal.

“Biggest plus is just he is a sponge right now,” Kocurek said of Jackson. “A sponge with a lot of athletic ability. So if you can marry those two things together you have a really good chance of being a successful player.”

Kocurek, who is known for his very vocal style of coaching that can be heard across the practice field, enjoys the process of developing players. Seeing the maturation of a player as the season progresses is rewarding to the line coach, who understands that the rookie is just trying to keep his feet underneath him as the offseason continues.

The benefit for Jackson will be to finally play under a consistent coaching style. While the lineman will be adjusting to his new surroundings, he will see a simplified method of coaching. Kocurek streamlines his player’s tasks allowing them to play faster, forcing them to not overthink.

During his college career, Jackson played under multiple defensive coordinators and defensive line coaches which can cause confusion and stunt growth. Kocurek is excited to provide consistency for the rookie and see the process unfold.

“It’s a process of getting better and better,” Kocurek said. “It’s always the most gratifying when you see the end product of it when Sundays come and they become productive players and all the hard work has paid off. All the hours that they put into it, the blood, sweat and tears that really go into perfecting your craft, especially when you put your hand in the ground in the NFL.

“But on the flip side, it's nice to have a guy like Nick Bosa who comes pretty well equipped for the job at hand from day one. But there’s always still learning. Nick had a learning curve to get to the NFL. Probably not as drastic as some.”

Jackson, who has already shared that he can’t wait to pick Bosa’s brain, will have to wait a little longer. The fourth-year lineman has yet to report to OTAs, which is this usual modus operandi. The rookie joins a deep position group for the 49ers that will be unable to keep everyone come cut-down time.

Good thing for Jackson is that he will have all the resources he needs to be successful.

