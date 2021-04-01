Rookie Snapshot: Running Backs

Follow the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Welcome to this year's Rookie Snapshot, our miniseries where Liz Loza and Yahoo Sports NFL Draft analyst Eric Edholm take a deep dive into the top prospects — and future fantasy stars — set to join the league.

First up, our experts analyze the running backs coming through the 2021 NFL Draft. This week’s episode includes:

Najee Harris, Alabama

Javonte Williams, North Carolina

Travis Etienne, Clemson

Michael Carter, North Carolina

Trey Sermon, Ohio State University

You’ll learn the one word you can use to describe each prospect, a key stat from their college days, which NFL player they compare to best and finally, Liz & Eric play GM matchmaker and pick the NFL team that fits with their skillset the best.

Liz and Eric will be back with episode two next week to discuss another fantasy glamour position: the Wide Receivers!

Who will be the best fantasy running back in the 2021 NFL Draft?

