  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Rookie Snapshot 2021: Travis Etienne fantasy football profile

Liz Loza
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson Tigers

Size: 5-foot-10 and 215 pounds

Age: 22-years-old (1/26/1999)

Background

Hailing from Jennings, Louisiana, Travis “ETN” was one of the hottest prospects at the position in 2016. A four-star recruit out of Jennings High, the small-town standout received 29 collegiate offers with LSU being one of the most aggressive suitors. The local excitement was as high as the expectation was clear.

In the end, Etienne did commit to the Tigers … but the ones located in South Carolina (not Louisiana).

To say fans were disappointed is putting it mildly. And they’re still salty because Travis has done nothing but dominate since arriving at Clemson in 2017.

From leading the team in rushing as a true freshman to breaking the ACC career rushing record with (4,952 yards) in 2020, Etienne's tenure at Clemson has been nothing short of sensational.

He enters the NFL draft as one of the top-three consensus picks at the position and is expected to come off the board in the second round.

Pros: Burst, balance, evolution as a legit weapon in the receiving game

Cons: Smaller frame could limit his usage in short-yardage and goal-line situations; has a tendency to bounce it outside

The Big Picture

ETN has got that get-off.

A big-play threat whenever the ball is in his hands, the Clemson product has elite acceleration and an uncanny ability to spin and slip through a variety of differently limbed tackles. Recording 16 career touchdowns of 40+ yards, Etienne is undeniably dangerous in space.

But like that friend who is always down for an adventure but doesn’t always have a plan … he can sometimes lack patience and appear jumpy at the line of scrimmage. Rather than waiting for something more advantageous to open up, the electric runner tends to restlessly dart ahead or (more likely) favor the edge. While he’s unlikely to get away with that as frequently in the NFL, he’s also illustrated an ability to improve and evolve his skill set.

Refining his hands and route techniques allowed for his blossoming as a deft and reliable pass-catcher in 2020. Converting 48 of 58 balls for 588 receiving yards (12 games), Etienne averaged 12.3 YPR over his senior campaign.

At the next level, he projects to be a dynamic receiving back whose dynamism regularly amounts to chunk yardage and flash plays.

NFL Comp: Somewhere between Alvin Kamara and Kenyan Drake.

Fantasy Fit

Todd Gurley’s return to Georgia was many things, but explosive was not one of them. Averaging 3.5 YPC and seeing his usage wane down the stretch, it’s clear that the Falcons were dissatisfied with the TG3 experiment of 2020.

The good news is that they’re in the market for a dazzling young back who can catch out of the backfield and further energize the offense.

ETN to the ATL makes perfect sense.

Engage with Liz on social @LizLoza_FF

Recommended Stories

  • Norvell adds Randy Shannon to FSU Football staff as defensive analyst

    The Florida State Seminoles have added a very familiar face to their 2021 football coaching staff. Randy Shannon, a longtime college coach who is best known from his time at the University of Miami but also has served as a defensive coordinator for the Florida Gators and at UCF, is joining Mike Norvell's staff as a senior defensive analyst. Shannon, who spent the past three years at UCF, was head coach at the University of Miami from 2007-10 and defensive coordinator for the Hurricanes from 2001-06.

  • Golf: India's Lahiri hopes to build on strong finish in Texas

    The former Asian No. 1 started the day five shots behind the leaders at the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio on Sunday and shot a three-under-par 69 to ensure his best finish of the season. The 33-year-old finished eight strokes behind winner Jordan Spieth but thought he could have been closer. "I think overall through the week, I didn't convert as many of my opportunities," Lahiri said.

  • Travis Etienne taking 'a different pace' to the NFL

    In Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast's Rookie Snapshot, Liz Loza and Eric Edholm break down NFL prospect Travis Etienne and decide what word best describes the former Clemson running back. Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

  • Yellen calls for minimum global corporate income tax

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday urged the adoption of a minimum global corporate income tax, an effort to offset any disadvantages that might arise from the Biden administration's proposed increase in the U.S. corporate tax rate. Citing a “thirty-year race to the bottom” in which countries have slashed corporate tax rates in an effort to attract multinational businesses, Yellen said the Biden administration would work with other advanced economies in the G20 to set a minimum. “Competitiveness is about more than how U.S.-headquartered companies fare against other companies in global merger and acquisition bids,” Yellen said in a virtual speech to the Chicago Council on Global Affairs.

  • Report: Giants to hire LSU assistant Russ Callaway to coaching staff

    The New York Giants are reportedly hiring Russ Callaway to the coaching staff.

  • Report: Jason McCourty, Giants showing mutual interest

    The 33-year-old is gaining interest from the Giants and they "won't be the only ones."

  • Jalen Suggs’ OT game-winner over UCLA sends 31-0 Gonzaga to National Championship Game

    Yahoo Sports College reporter Pete Thamel takes you through the epic, instant-classic between top-seeded Baylor and 11-seed UCLA in the Final Four, and tells you what it was like to be in the arena for Jalen Suggs’ memorable game-winner in overtime.

  • Jets might adjust top line as they host Senators

    While the Ottawa Senators and Winnipeg Jets don't have much in common when it comes to their postseason possibilities, they share similar thoughts and concerns about another rival in the North Division. The Vancouver Canucks are dealing with a major COVID-19 outbreak that's shut down the team since March 24 -- necessitating the quick schedule change that takes the Senators to Winnipeg for a Monday game -- and the list of those affected continues to grow, according to reports on Sunday. Several Jets and Senators have personal relationships with members of the Canucks.

  • UFC's McGregor announces third fight with Poirier

    McGregor quickly knocked Poirier out in a featherweight contest in 2014 during his meteoric UFC rise, but the American's savage leg kicks secured a TKO win over the Irishman when the two met again at lightweight in Abu Dhabi in January. Despite the high profile of the encounter, it will not be for the lightweight title vacancy created by the retirement of Khabib Nurmagomedov, which will be filled when Michael Chandler takes on Charles Oliveira on May 15 in Houston, Texas.

  • Motor racing: Hamilton's team ahead of Rosberg's in Extreme E qualifying

    France's nine-times world rally champion Sebastien Loeb and Spanish team mate Cristina Gutierrez led the way for the seven- times Formula One world champion's X44 outfit over the rock-strewn tracks and desert dunes. Rosberg X Racing, run by the retired 2016 F1 world champion and Hamilton's former Mercedes team mate, would have been fastest but picked up a penalty for speeding in the driver switch zone.

  • Koepka hopes to hit top form at Augusta after knee surgery

    Koepka dislocated his kneecap and sustained ligament damage early last month and had an operation on March 16. "If I knew I was going to finish second, I wouldn't have shown up," Koepka told reporters at Augusta National, where he got some practice in ahead of the major. He was last in action at the World Golf Championships event in Florida on Feb. 28 where he finished tied for second.

  • Kelly Oubre Jr. with a deep 3 vs the Atlanta Hawks

    Kelly Oubre Jr. (Golden State Warriors) with a deep 3 vs the Atlanta Hawks, 04/04/2021

  • Jayson Tatum's parents react to Celtics star's historic milestone

    Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum earned praise from his two biggest fans after making history Sunday night against the Charlotte Hornets.

  • Holiday, Bucks ink 4-year extension worth at least $134M

    Holiday agreed to a four-year contract extension that would be worth at least $134 million if he exercises his option for the final season. The Bucks announced the agreement Sunday. ''Just know that I'm glad to be a part of Bucks Nation.

  • Bucs announce deal with Ndamukong Suh

    The Buccaneers have officially announced the return of another member of their Super Bowl champions. Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh is the latest of the team’s free agents to opt for another year in Tampa. Wide receiver Chris Godwin signed his franchise tag while defensive end Shaq Barrett, linebacker Lavonte David, tight end Rob Gronkowski, running [more]

  • Josh Hart, Isaiah Thomas react to Lonzo Ball’s career night vs. Houston

    Lonzo Ball set a career-high with eight 3-pointers on Sunday, leading to his teammates Josh Hart and Isaiah Thomas to react on Twitter.

  • Gonzaga coach Mark Few reveals Bob Knight's advice as his team tries to equal Indiana's 32-0 season

    Mark Few's 31-0 Gonzaga team is trying to do what Bob Knight's Indiana team did in 1976 – finish as national champions with a perfect 32-0 record.

  • Soccer-Southampton fight back for 3-2 win over Burnley

    Burnley took a 12th minute lead through a Chris Wood penalty, after VAR spotted that Kyle Walker-Peters had brought down Erik Pieters. The Clarets then doubled their advantage with a fine strike from Czech forward Matej Vydra, after Wood had headed on a Ben Mee long ball forward. But the Saints got back into the game with a well-struck effort from Stuart Armstrong, the Scotland midfielder driving home after a clever flick from Danny Ings.

  • How much money each PGA Tour player won at the Valero Texas Open

    Check out how much money each PGA Tour player earned this week at the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio.

  • Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes provides update on toe injury

    Mahomes provided a very brief update on his toe injury over the weekend.