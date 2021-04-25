  • Oops!
Rookie Snapshot 2021: Kyle Pitts fantasy football profile

Liz Loza
·3 min read
Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida Gators

Size: 6-foot-6 and 245 pounds

Age: 20-years-old (10/6/2000)

Background

Pitts started his football career playing quarterback and linebacker for two years at Abington High School, just outside of Philadelphia. Legend has it that he shot up eight inches between his sophomore and junior year, before transferring to Archbishop Wood.

Despite their insistence that he stay at DE, Pitts made it known to his new coaches that he wanted to play tight end. His progress at the position helped lead the Vikings to a state championship — and a start in the 2018 Under Armour All-America Game.

After receiving 20 offers, the PA native committed to Florida. But the Gators didn’t exactly commit to him … not in any exciting way, at least.

As a true freshman, Pitts served as a reserve TE, mostly pitching in on special teams. Oddly enough, his 3-73-1 stat line from that year makes the rest of his college career so dang impressive.

He’s the breakout no one saw coming ... but the one everyone is on board for.

The following two seasons, Pitts took the field not only as the Gators’ starting TE for 20 of 21 games but as a vital piece of the team’s passing attack. In 2019 and 2020, Pitts broke records and earned honors nearly as often as he caught balls (97 receptions over 21 games).

Maybe it was because he split time between the TE and WR rooms. Or maybe it was due to the obvious chip on his shoulder. Regardless, all of that work — trying to convince everyone AND taking the reps necessary to prove them wrong — has paid off.

He’s expected to be a top-six pick in this year’s NFL Draft.

Pros: Speed (4.44); catch radius (83 3/8-inch wingspan); ball skillzzzzz.

Cons: Blocking.

The Big Picture

Kyle Pitts was all of three-years-old when OutKast debuted “The Way You Move,” but his last two years at Florida could have inspired the song’s chorus.

Splitting time between TE and WR at Florida, the metrics marvel refined his route-running and ball skills, making him one of the most effective and versatile prospects at the position. Utilizing delicious burst and staggering body control, Pitts has an advanced feel for the game. He toggles between gears — he uses his feet to find tempo that allows for deployment all over the field — and exploits an endless number of mismatches. Like most young TEs, his blocking needs work, but his technique improved markedly over the past year. And he’s not afraid to mix it up with defenders, which bodes well for his overall potential.

A fantastic combination of size, speed, and athleticism, Pitts is, as Eric Edholm described on a recent Rookie Snapshot Pod, a “unicorn.”

NFL Comp: Darren Waller

Fantasy Fit

Barring any trades, the overwhelming consensus is that the Falcons will use their No. 6 pick to nab Pitts. Even with a talented WR corps, a run-focused HC (that regularly used TEs in the red area of the field), and Hayden Hurst (who is coming off his first fantasy-relevant effort at age 27-years-old), I’d still be willing to consider Pitts as a late-round option in redraft fantasy leagues. I’m confident that he’d eventually out-target Hurst and develop into a streaming option — at least — before the close of his rookie campaign.

Engage with Liz on social @LizLoza_FF

Listen to the Rookie Snapshot Podcast

