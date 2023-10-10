Rookie sensation De'Von Achane to miss 'multiple' weeks with knee injury, per reports

The NFL's second-leading rusher, Miami Dolphins rookie De'Von Achane, is expected to miss several weeks with a knee injury, according to published reports.

Both NFL Network and ESPN say the injury Achane suffered Sunday against the New York Giants is significant enough that he'll likely miss "multiple" weeks. If that's the case, the Dolphins could opt to put him on injured reserve, which would mean he'd be out a minimum of four games.

A third-round pick out of Texas A&M, the 5-9 Achane has been one of this season's breakout stars, rushing for 460 yards and five touchdowns on just 38 carries – a stellar average of 12.1 yards per rush. He also has a pair of receiving touchdowns in just four games.

Achane has been one of the key performers on a Dolphins offense that ranks first in the NFL in both rushing and passing yards per game.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dolphins' De'Von Achane out 'multiple' weeks with knee injury