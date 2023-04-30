Rookie Saints QB Jake Haener says it’s ‘unbelievable’ to play for his childhood NFL team

It’s always cool to see fans of an NFL team suit up for them, and that’s going to be the case for New Orleans Saints rookie quarterback Jake Haener. Haener shared a picture on Instagram of himself from elementary school, wearing what appears to be a Pierre Thomas No. 23 jersey (if so, he’s got great taste) while expressing how excited he is to represent his childhood team.

He also told local media during his introductory conference call that Drew Brees was his favorite player growing up, and he’s still got an old Brees jersey in storage somewhere at his parents’ place. He wore No. 9 in high school and college out of respect for his favorite quarterback, and he later got the opportunity to break down Brees’ film with the future Hall of Famer.

Haener recalled, “The Saints were my childhood growing up because I loved watching No. 9 plays. It’s just so unbelievable. I literally wore Brees jerseys, I wore Saints beanies. Having the opportunity to go play in New Orleans is going to be a dream come true.”

How cool is this fact? Jake Haener wore No. 9 growing up because he was a huge Drew Brees & #Saints fan. He got to work with Brees in the past. @jakehaener10 also got a head start on the playbook having worked with Ronald Curry at the @seniorbowl (2nd answer) More on that below: pic.twitter.com/SmeVDNcWyP — Brooke Kirchhofer (@brookechesney) April 29, 2023



