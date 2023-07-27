Rookie running back Sean Tucker healthy, ready to earn spot with Bucs

TAMPA — For months, all Sean Tucker could do was stand by and wait. The Syracuse running back was blindsided when a medical issue red-flagged him at the NFL combine. He missed the school’s pro day and other pre-draft workouts.

His dreams of being drafted fell through. Even after landing with the Bucs as an undrafted free agent, he was held out of rookie minicamp and voluntary offseason workouts.

This week, however, as the Bucs opened training camp, Tucker finally got his turn. He was medically cleared and returned to the field with a chance to resume his pursuit of a career in the NFL.

“I’ve always appreciated it. It’s always a blessing to be on here each and every day,” Tucker said after Thursday’s practice. “So, this (medical issue) happened and it was away taken away for a little bit, and I was standing out there and watching everybody play. But I understood everything. I was on the positive side and just waiting for my turn to get back out there.”

The 5-10, 210-pound rookie had been projected by some as a mid-round pick, but the medical concern seemed to scare off teams. Tucker would not elaborate on the issue. Bob McGinn of golongtd.com reported in April that Tucker had been flagged with an “ongoing heart issue.”

“When I found out at the combine, it was something that came as a surprise,” Tucker said. “So, you know, (he was) just hearing that and taking it in and figuring out what I had to do to come back, and making sure I was on the positive side of things and just focus on what I had to do to come back out here and play football.”

Tucker said he does not expect the medical issue to be a concern moving forward.

“It was nothing for me. So, I was just going through the process of things,” he said. “I am fine.”

Though the medical issue crushed Tucker’s chance to be drafted, the 21-year-old may have tumbled into the right place to realize his dream of playing in the NFL.

Despite finishing with the fewest rushing yards per game in the NFL last season, the Bucs did not take a running back in the draft. After cutting ties with veteran Leonard Fournette, the team was left with a rushing corps of Rachaad White, Chase Edmonds, Ke’Shawn Vaughn and Patrick Laird.

Tucker, who signed a contract that guarantees him $155,000, seemingly has a good shot to make the team.

“We’re throwing him right in there,” head coach Todd Bowles said. “He’s got just as good of an opportunity as anybody over there. He has great college credentials. We knew that when we got him. We understood where he was when we got him. He’s shown that he’s a competitor when he’s in there, so (we’re) just ready to get the pads on and see what he does over the next couple of weeks.”

Though he had been held out of rookie camp and organized team activities, Tucker said he felt he was up to speed when camp started Wednesday.

“It wasn’t too bad,” he said. You know, coming from Syracuse, I feel like the running style was kind of similar, so it’s not like a complete change for me. The mental reps I was getting on the sidelines during OTAs and everything (were) definitely helpful, and then being able to come out here and actually do it felt good.”

Tucker had outstanding credentials coming out of college.

He had an excellent sophomore season in 2021, setting Syracuse’s single-season record with 1,496 rushing yards, breaking Joe Morris’ record that had stood for 42 years. As a junior, Tucker had a slower second half but still finished with 1,060 rushing yards, averaging more than 5 yards per carry, with 11 rushing touchdowns.

A three-year starter, he finished his college career with 3,182 rushing yards and 27 rushing touchdowns. He picked up an additional 622 yards and four touchdowns receiving.

Tucker brought some of his Syracuse pride with him to the NFL.

With the Bucs, he is wearing No. 44, a nearly sacred number at Syracuse that is given out on only very special occasions. It was worn by Ernie Davis, Floyd Little and Jim Brown when they starred at the school.

“It’s definitely about the legacy you leave behind,” Tucker said, “and it’s something I want to put on for the NFL and start to build my own legacy.”

• • •

Sign up for the Sports Today newsletter to get daily updates on the Bucs, Rays, Lightning and college football across Florida.

Never miss out on the latest with your favorite Tampa Bay sports teams. Follow our coverage on Twitter and Facebook.