Rookie RT Dawand Jones continues strong rookie year for the Browns

It continues to be a crime that right tackle Dawand Jones was not drafted until the fourth round of last year’s draft when the Cleveland Browns selected him. According to PFF, since Week 9, Jones has played a total of 150 pass-blocking snaps and has allowed just one sack during that time. He has done this while battling injuries that caused him to miss a game and split snaps at times with James Hudson III.

If you think you are going to attack Jones and beat him with power straight to his chest you are sorely wrong. His power and ability to move people around his quarterback once he gets his hands on you it is over. At his size, you would think speed rushers could beat him often but he uses his long arms to control you and just guides you past his quarterback.

Jones continues to need work as a run blocker but he has shown progress of development under Bill Callahan and the sky is the limit for the young tackle.

Dawand Jones has allowed 1 sack in his last 150 pass-blocking snaps (since week 9) 😤 pic.twitter.com/pYbzB4nSfP — PFF CLE Browns (@PFF_Browns) December 4, 2023

