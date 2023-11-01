Rookie Royal Navy sailor hanged himself after telling partner he had ‘messed up’

Benjamin Thomas, from Mold, Flintshire was found at HMS Raleigh's shore base at Torpoint, Cornwall - GOOGLE MAPS

A Royal Navy sailor hanged himself at base eight days after starting his training to join the Senior Service.

Leading hand Ben Thomas, 24, whose lifelong dream was to join the service, was found in a toilet cubicle at HMS Raleigh at Torpoint in Cornwall on Jan 31. Attempts to resuscitate him failed.

He had told his partner during an earlier telephone call that he had “messed up”, an inquest was told.

Rhiannon Bartlett, his partner, said Thomas had called her in tears on Jan 28 fearing she would be angry with him because he had had a “bit of a fall out” with her mother.

She said he told her: “I messed up this morning” and added that he did not say how.

His father, Martin, said Mr Thomas had spoken to his partner and added: “He was brokenhearted. He had ruined his chances of being team course leader, he did not say how or why.”

His ambition was to join the Royal Navy and gain an aeronautical degree, the inquest heard.

He told his mother the training was full-on but excellent

Ms Bartlett said Mr Thomas, from Mold in Flintshire, was really happy and he had told his mother the training was full-on but excellent.

Caroline, his mother, said she did not understand what had happened between Jan 26 and Jan 31, but called it a “sudden and catastrophic change”.

The inquest in Truro, Cornwall, heard that Ben “was 100 per cent committed to joining the Royal Navy ... his body was his temple and nothing was going to get in his way”.

But his family claimed he was “fixated” and “emotionally upset” over an issue with Julia Bartlett, Ms Bartlett’s mother, and there was a toxic atmosphere on the family farm in Wales where her family lived that left him “scared stiff”.

Ms Bartlett’s mother said Mr Thomas was “polite and pleasant” but she said he had unfriended her family on social media, which she thought was “cruel and selfish”, and that Mr Thomas seemed obsessed with this and kept bringing it up - including during the week he was at HMS Raleigh.

About 60 male and female recruits aged between 19 and 37 start a 10-week initial training course at HMS Raleigh each week.

Andrew Cox, the senior coroner for Cornwall, recorded a verdict of suicide.