Rookie Ronnie Bell gives 49ers a 10-3 lead with first career catch

49ers rookie receiver Ronnie Bell played 34 offensive snaps in the first two games but had no targets. His first target Thursday night resulted in his first catch and his first touchdown.

Bell, who is getting more time with Brandon Aiyuk inactive, made a nice reception in front of Deonte Banks for a 9-yard score with 7:49 remaining in the second quarter.

The 49ers lead 10-3.

San Francisco settled for a red zone field goal on its first drive, stalling at the 11-yard line before Jake Moody's 28-yard field goal.

The 49ers put together an 11-play, 72-yard drive on their third series.

Christian McCaffrey already has eight carries for 45 yards and two catches for 25 yards, and Deebo Samuel has gone 43 yards on three catches.

Brock Purdy is 10-for-18 for 121 yards and a touchdown.