Rookie Robert Gasser comes through in the clutch with a six-inning start for the Brewers

MIAMI – Robert Gasser's final line Tuesday night was, well, rather unique.

The 10 hits and five runs (four earned), not so great. The zero walks, ideal. The zero strikeouts, weird.

But in the end the number that meant the most to the Milwaukee Brewers was the six innings the rookie left-hander provided them in a 7-5 victory over the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park.

"That helped us immensely," manager Pat Murphy said afterward.

The bullpen had been running on fumes after needing to cover nine innings the night before, so there really was no overselling what Gasser was able to step up and do in his third major-league start.

The Brewers were in a bind after Joe Ross was forced out of Monday's loss in the first inning due to low-back soreness, an issue that landed him on the injured list Tuesday afternoon.

Robert Gasser’s most important contribution on Tuesday night was the 6 IP he provided: pic.twitter.com/BN10hZXkbE — Todd Rosiak (@Todd_Rosiak) May 22, 2024

Every starting pitcher's goal is to go at least six innings. But for Gasser the mission was even more crucial this time out.

"I was definitely aware of it," he said of the team's need for length. "The bullpen is crucial to the team's long-term success so I definitely felt the urge to work deep into the game. I wish I could have gone a little longer, but that's part of it."

Gasser induced a couple ground-ball double plays in the first three innings and took a 4-2 lead into the sixth before a convergence of circumstances led to the Marlins taking the lead.

Brewers rookie starting pitcher Robert Gasser gets a visit at the mound from pitching coach Chris Hook and catcher William Contreras during his six-inning effort against the Marlins on Tuesday night at loanDepot Park.

Consecutive singles to open the frame were followed by a sacrifice bunt, with lead runner Jazz Chisholm Jr. coming in to score from second when Gasser failed to take the throw from first baseman Jake Bauers at home.

A single one batter later tied the game, then a sacrifice fly put Miami ahead, 5-4, before Gasser was finally able to extricate himself.

His pitch count was only at 80, but Murphy elected not to send Gasser back out for the seventh.

Gasser induced 11 ground-ball outs while generating only eight swings and misses. He's now gone six, five and six innings since being called up from Class AAA Nashville while sporting a more-than-respectable 2.65 ERA.

BOX SCORE: Brewers 7, Marlins 5

In those three starts, Gasser has issued just one walk.

"I'm enjoying not walking guys," he said. "It makes the game fun and keeps the guys on their toes. We got a couple quick innings in there (Tuesday), but I think the next step is to try and find some swing-and-miss when I need it and go from there."

No strikeouts was unusual, and to this point Gasser has registered only six in total. But in not running up his pitch count against the Marlins by trying for strikeouts, he was able to insure he'd be able to pitch the first ⅔ of the game.

"I can't remember the last time that's happened," Gasser said of the zero strikeouts. "It's odd. With the circumstances we were in, I felt the need to try to attack the zone early. They did their part by swinging early. But in those later innings when I needed a strikeout, it would have been nice to get it."

Tobias Myers gets into the record book

With Ross going on the IL, Tobias Myers was the one who was promoted from Class AAA Nashville in the corresponding roster move.

The right-hander then took the ball from fellow rookie Gasser in the seventh and held Miami scoreless, helping keep Milwaukee in position for its three-run rally in the eighth.

For his efforts, Myers was awarded his first major-league win.

First MLB win is in the books for Tobias Myers: pic.twitter.com/9t7f9d7Vn8 — Todd Rosiak (@Todd_Rosiak) May 22, 2024

"It was fun," Myers said. "I was just trying to throw strikes, get my work in, help the team get in and out. Give these guys an opportunity to score some runs; they've been swinging the bats well."

It was the fifth appearance in three stints with the Brewers for Myers, but his first in a non-starting role.

"I felt good for what I had, for sure," he said of pitching out of the bullpen. Myers is now 1-2 with a 5.00 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 18 innings.

There have been plenty of "firsts" this season for the Brewers, who have relied upon a multitude of inexperienced players to fill big roles thanks in large part to injury.

"When they come here, we expect that they're ready to do the job," said Murphy. "Milestones will happen on their own. That's for you guys to write about and gives you guys some good material. But when they come here we expect that they're ready to play and compete.

"And Myers is certainly showing that he's ready to compete."

Joel Payamps pitched a 1-2-3 eighth to register his fifth hold, then Trevor Megill closed the game out for his seventh save.

Finally, some good luck for Willy Adames

Coming into Tuesday, Willy Adames was mired in a horrendous 4-for-38 slump (.105, .260 OPS) since May 10 with only one extra-base hit.

Asked about his struggles before the game, Murphy provided a rather impassioned defense of his veteran shortstop, mentioning his repeated bad luck and numerous hard-hit balls that just hadn't fallen for hits.

"What you what you need to research is that he's having a tough time with results," Murphy said of Adames, who along with William Contreras has started all 48 games for Milwaukee this season. "He's smashing balls but he's in this little spell here where he hasn't had a lot of hits.

"He's a tremendous guy. He's a winner. He's competitor. And results-wise, he's went through a tough stretch. He's swinging the bat great. You can say whatever. You know, people are trying to say he needs a break. Well, it's just an easy thing to say.

"He hits those three balls out of the park (that were long outs recently) and nobody would say that."

Murphy also divulged the two had a long conversation, one which left the skipper feeling good about where Adames's head was at despite the struggles.

The patience was rewarded in this one, as Adames doubled twice in five at-bats with the second driving in Christian Yelich with an important insurance run in the eighth that accounted for the Brewers' final total.

On the year, Adames is hitting .237 with a .727 OPS. His seven home runs are tied for second on the team, and his 30 runs batted in rank second.

"It's about time," Adames said. "It feels good, especially in a win. Me and Murph, we had a conversation today for 20 minutes. I told him, 'I'm great mentally because I've been hitting the ball hard. They just haven't been dropping.' At some point, they're going to start dropping.

"I'm just trying to stay strong mentally and hitting the ball hard as much as I can, and when I get results, I get results. But sometimes it's just hard to stay positive – especially when you lose."

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Rookie Robert Gasser comes through in the clutch with a six-inning start