Rookie Richardson off target in first full-pads practice

Aug. 1—WESTFIELD — Shortly before Tuesday's 90-minute practice concluded at Grand Park, Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen brought his team together in a huddle at midfield and explained the final period was going to be unique.

The last six plays were "live," meaning players were tackled to the ground and most of the guardrails familiar to training camp were removed.

A mix of young players was on the field to get their first taste of such an environment in the NFL, and rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson was under center. Even though he was still wearing his red "no-contact" jersey, the 21-year-old broke into a broad smile when the live session was broached during post-practice media availability.

"I was definitely hyped," Richardson said. "I kept saying, 'We're live, baby. We live.' I wasn't live, but the other guys were live. So I know they definitely enjoy the contact and getting thrown to the ground a little bit. You've got to love football."

Even in moments when the game doesn't love you back.

It was a rough day overall for Richardson, who returned to practice after a one-day absence. On Sunday, the quarterback underwent a procedure to correct his nasal septum and improve his breathing.

He did not participate in Monday's practice, though he was a constant source of energy while shadowing plays and bouncing from teammate to teammate with high-fives and helmet slaps.

Back under center Tuesday — and taking all of the first-team reps — Richardson couldn't quite find the mark.

He finished 5-for-12 in 11-on-11 drills, and his struggles extended into 7-on-7 and even 1-on-1 work. There was no one common theme. Some throws were a little late, some a little early. A few times, a receiver slipped or stumbled during a route. Other times, a defender simply made an outstanding play.

It's all part of the ongoing maturation for the fourth overall pick in the NFL Draft.

"It's definitely different — different from every level," Richardson said of his first practice in full pads. "You're playing against the best of the best. Regardless of what group you're going with, everybody is out there working. It's just a matter of getting the momentum down pat and staying locked in mentally.

"You can have the ups and downs, but it's just a matter of keeping your head cool, calm and collected and just making plays."

There were moments when Richardson got everything in sync. He was 3-for-3 during one 11-on-11 period that included down field completions to wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and rookie tight end Will Mallory.

And, as is often the case, he made the throw of the day with a 30-yard completion to Pittman in between a linebacker and a safety during an earlier period.

The focus of the day was on red-zone and third-down situations, the two areas most challenging to Richardson — and most rookies — at the moment.

Richardson took the first three snaps in the tight red zone from the 3-yard line without success. He intentionally threw the ball out of the end zone on the first snap, and a flag was thrown for defensive holding.

Running backs Deon Jackson and Evan Hull were stuffed for no gain on the next two snaps.

Veteran Gardner Minshew then threw three consecutive touchdown passes with the second team, linking up with rookie wide receiver Josh Downs, tight end Kylen Granson and perennial camp favorite wide receiver Mike Strachan in succession.

It was a strong day overall for Minshew, who was 10-for-12 in 11-on-11 work and spread his completions among seven receivers.

"I think everything gets a little tighter (in the red zone)," Minshew said. "Windows are tighter. Guys are a little more covered. Catches are going to be contested. I thought we had some good plays down there — just always trying to take care of the ball and score touchdowns."

Every rep is valuable for Richardson, who made just 13 career starts at Florida and is fighting to be the starter for the regular season opener Sept. 10 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Even the plays that don't succeed help the rookie's ongoing growth.

"Absolutely, you can always learn from your mistakes," Steichen said. "Nothing is ever going to be perfect. This is a tough league, and you're going to go through growing pains. That's part of the process, and we'll get through those and go from there."

While some outsiders count first-team reps and others chart passing attempts, Richardson was asked which barometer he uses for success.

How does the rookie judge each practice? And what does he need to see to know he's taking the necessary steps forward?

"Just making sure I'm doing my job the best way I can regardless if I'm going with the first group, second group or third group," Richardson said. "Everybody is on the team for a reason. Everybody is working. So (it's) just a matter of me executing the right way and pushing my teammates to be better."