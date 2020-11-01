Rookie RG Tyre Phillips questionable to return with ankle injury vs. Steelers
With the Ravens and Steelers still in the first quarter, Ravens right guard Tyre Phillips suffered an ankle injury during a three-yard run from running back Gus Edwards. Phillips was able to hobble to the sideline with a noticeable limp and entered the blue medical tent and he's questionable to return with an ankle injury. Patrick Mekari has stepped into the starting lineup in his stead and this might be an opportunity for Mekari or someone else to cement themselves as the starter moving forward if the play improves