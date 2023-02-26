Rookie Review: Danny Gray needs more than one pitch

There’s a role in the 49ers’ offense for wide receiver Danny Gray. He didn’t do enough to carve out that role in his rookie year though, putting him in a precarious spot going into his sophomore campaign.

Gray, the No. 105 overall selection from SMU, is a speed merchant. He is the kind of fast that stands out on a field full of excellent athletes. While that’s a valuable tool to have as a receiver, it can’t be the only tool in the belt of a player in Kyle Shanahan’s offense.

The 49ers deployed Gray on offense for just 87 total snaps. He caught one of his seven targets for 10 yards, then took his lone carry of the year for nine yards.

Of Gray’s seven targets, three of them were 20-plus yards downfield while the 49ers tried to take advantage of his ability to take the top off the defense. His average depth of target on those throws was 40 yards. He had another 17-yard target, then two within 9 yards of the line of scrimmage. That’s where his only watch was, and it went for 10 yards. His ADOT on seven targets was a whopping 21.0 yards.

It’s clear the 49ers believe Gray can threaten teams vertically, but to earn more snaps and be more productive he’ll have to do more than just that.

Shanahan requires precision from his receivers, which is one of the reasons the offense is difficult on rookies. Deebo Samuel detailed as much on radio row at the Super Bowl. Gray will first have to ensure he’s lining up properly, then he has to run precise routes in all areas of the field. He also needs to be an effective blocker in the run game to give Shanahan maximum flexibility in his play calling when Gray is on the field.

The skill set is there for Gray, and his speed would add yet another explosive element to the 49ers’ offense. There just needs to be some flexibility in his role. If he gets that down this offseason, 2023 could be a breakout year for him.

