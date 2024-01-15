Rookie Report: How the Lions rookies fared in their first playoff game

Just as they did all season, the Detroit Lions 2023 rookie class showed up and made plays when they needed to. The magical season that this team has been on is thanks in large part to how they have played like seasoned veterans from the first game.

Brian Branch recorded a pick-six in his first game for the team, Sam LaPorta set rookie receiving records, and Jack Campbell filled box scores the way fans have filled seats.

All of these moments were just steps on a large journey that saw its next chapter begin on January 14, 2024, with the team hosting and winning its first playoff game. They must follow that up with another playoff game, again at home, in the divisional round. For now, let’s focus on the big win and how they helped secure it.

Eight carries

25 rushing yards

One rushing touchdown

Four receptions

Four targets

43 receiving yards

Sam LaPorta

Three targets

Three receptions

14 receiving yards

One receiving touchdown

Jack Campbell

Five tackles

Four solo tackles

Brian Branch

Seven tackles

Three solo tackles

One pass breakup

