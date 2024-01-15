Rookie Report: How the Lions rookies fared in their first playoff game
Just as they did all season, the Detroit Lions 2023 rookie class showed up and made plays when they needed to. The magical season that this team has been on is thanks in large part to how they have played like seasoned veterans from the first game.
Brian Branch recorded a pick-six in his first game for the team, Sam LaPorta set rookie receiving records, and Jack Campbell filled box scores the way fans have filled seats.
All of these moments were just steps on a large journey that saw its next chapter begin on January 14, 2024, with the team hosting and winning its first playoff game. They must follow that up with another playoff game, again at home, in the divisional round. For now, let’s focus on the big win and how they helped secure it.
Jahmyr Gibbs
Eight carries
25 rushing yards
One rushing touchdown
Four receptions
Four targets
43 receiving yards
Sam LaPorta
Three targets
Three receptions
14 receiving yards
One receiving touchdown
Jack Campbell
Five tackles
Four solo tackles
Brian Branch
Seven tackles
Three solo tackles
One pass breakup