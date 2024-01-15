Advertisement

Rookie Report: How the Lions rookies fared in their first playoff game

aharbaugh
·1 min read

Just as they did all season, the Detroit Lions 2023 rookie class showed up and made plays when they needed to. The magical season that this team has been on is thanks in large part to how they have played like seasoned veterans from the first game.

Brian Branch recorded a pick-six in his first game for the team, Sam LaPorta set rookie receiving records, and Jack Campbell filled box scores the way fans have filled seats.

All of these moments were just steps on a large journey that saw its next chapter begin on January 14, 2024, with the team hosting and winning its first playoff game. They must follow that up with another playoff game, again at home, in the divisional round. For now, let’s focus on the big win and how they helped secure it.

Jahmyr Gibbs

  • Eight carries

  • 25 rushing yards

  • One rushing touchdown

  • Four receptions

  • Four targets

  • 43 receiving yards

Sam LaPorta

  • Three targets

  • Three receptions

  • 14 receiving yards

  • One receiving touchdown

Jack Campbell

  • Five tackles

  • Four solo tackles

Brian Branch

  • Seven tackles

  • Three solo tackles

  • One pass breakup

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire