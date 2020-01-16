Rookie report card: How the Seahawks draft class fared in 2019, including future outlook

The Seattle Seahawks got a mixed bag of production from their 2019 NFL Draft class this season. There were a few rookies who made noticeable impacts, others who fans clamored to see more of and a few who were complete non-factors for one reason or another.

Here's a recap of what Seattle got out of each of its rookies in 2019.

1st round (29 overall) – L.J. Collier, DE, TCU

2019 overview: Collier played in 11 games but mustered just three tackles. He spent several regular season contests as a healthy scratch as well as both of the Seahawks playoff games. I'm always wary about throwing around the term "bust" after just one season, but there isn't any reason for optimism with Collier. Seattle lacked quality defensive line depth all season, both from a pass rush standpoint as well as setting the edge in the running game. The fact that Collier couldn't even make the gameday 46-man roster, let alone crack the lineup, was alarming.

2019 grade: F

2020 outlook: Again, I'm not sure where to find optimism with Collier. Pete Carroll said he wants Collier to play some inside, some outside in 2020. That tells me that the Seahawks aren't quite sure where he might be most effective. What is his best trait that Seattle can tap into? Does he have one? Those are all valid questions after Collier's invisible rookie season. I'm also a believer in the "young defensive linemen need to mature into their bodies" rationale. Unfortunately, some of that (most of that?) goes out the window for Collier. He's uncharacteristically old and will be 25 in Week 1 of 2020. Nobody is rooting against Collier. Everyone, myself included, would love to see him flourish and be a productive player. That's just hard to envision at this point. The best-case scenario is that Collier has a Rasheem Green-type jump in Year 2. Green posted four sacks and three forced fumbles in 2019.

2nd round (47 overall) – Marquise Blair, S, Utah

2019 overview: Blair showed promise with a handful of big hits, two forced fumbles and one pass defended. He started three games, played in 14 and posted 25 tackles. Fans' biggest gripe is that Blair took a back seat to Lano Hill late in the season. It was Hill who started two games at free safety when Quandre Diggs (ankle) was out of the lineup. Carroll cited experience as the lone reason why Hill played over Blair, which to the credit of angry fans, did seem a bit peculiar.

2019 grade: B

2020 outlook: As things stand right now, even if Blair jumped Hill, he'd still be behind Bradley McDougald and Quandre Diggs on the depth chart. That would relegate his role to dime package situations. It will be interesting to see if Blair is able to beat out McDougald at any point in 2020.

2nd round (64 overall) – DK Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

2019 overview: No need to spend too much time here. Metcalf was an absolute home run of a pick and is the crown jewel of this draft class. He posted 900 yards and seven touchdowns during the regular season before exploding for 160 yards and a touchdown against the Eagles in the Wild Card Round.

2019 grade: A

2020 outlook: Metcalf and Tyler Lockett have the potential to be one of the more formidable 1-2 punches in all of football. His biggest challenge will be continuing to develop his route tree and add a bit more consistency to his game. Metcalf should be a lock for 1,000 yards next season and a good bet for double digit touchdowns.

3rd round (88 overall) – Cody Barton, LB, Utah

2019 overview: Barton's shining moment came in the Wild Card Round against the Eagles. He posted one sack and defended two passes. Barton also posted his first-career game with double digit tackles against the Panthers in Week 15. His four starts (playoffs included) will pay dividends in the future.

2019 grade: C+

2020 outlook: His added versatility to play SAM linebacker should help the Seahawks down the road. It also will likely keep the Seahawks from bringing back Mychal Kendricks in 2020. Seattle is likely still penciling Barton in to take over for K.J. Wright at WILL at some point in the next few years as well.

4th round (120 overall) – Gary Jennings, WR, West Virginia

2019 overview: Jennings was nearly cut out of training camp and again when the Seahawks promoted Adrian Colbert off the practice squad early in the season. He was officially shown the door when Seattle claimed Josh Gordon off waivers. Jennings was claimed immediately by the Dolphins but was placed on Injured Reserve shortly thereafter. He ended his rookie season without a single catch and was never active for a single game with the Seahawks.

2019 grade: F

2020 outlook: Should Jennings breakout and turn into a stud, it'll make the Seahawks regret claiming Gordon. That feels like a longshot at this point.

4th round (124 overall) – Phil Haynes, G, Wake Forest

2019 overview: Haynes spent most of the season on PUP following sports hernia surgery in July. He stepped in for Jamarco Jones (concussion) in the Divisional Round against the Packers and showed promise.

2019 grade: incomplete

2020 outlook: I expect Jones and Haynes to compete for the starting left guard job next season.

4th round (132 overall) – Ugo Amadi, DB, Oregon

2019 overview: Most of Amadi's work came on special teams. He did start the final few games at nickel and played pretty well overall. Unfortunately, the lasting impression from his rookie season will be getting beat by Davante Adams on that crucial third down play late in the fourth quarter against the Packers.

2019 grade: C

2020 outlook: Amadi is the likely Week 1 starter at nickel next season.



5th round (142 overall) – Ben Burr-Kirven, LB, Washington

2019 overview: Burr-Kirven played in all 16 games, but mostly from a special teams standpoint. He did force a fumble in Week 1 on punt coverage. He only played four defensive snaps all season.

2019 grade: incomplete

2020 overview: Barring an injury, Burr-Kirven's role will likely be the same as it was in 2019.

6th round (204 overall) – Travis Homer, RB, Miami

2019 overview: Homer's best game came in Week 17 against the 49ers when he posted 62 rushing yards and 30 receiving yards. He showed he's capable of playing in the NFL, but not enough to suggest he's a difference maker at the position.

2019 grade: C-

2020 overview: Homer isn't likely to have a role on offense unless there are a number of injuries as there were in 2019.

6th round (209 overall) – Demarcus Christmas, DT, Florida St.

2019 overview: Christmas spent the entire season on PUP with a back injury.

2019 grade: incomplete

2020 outlook: It's hard to envision Christmas having a sizeable role on defense, at least not immediately.

7th round (235 overall) – John Ursua, WR, Hawaii

2019 overview: Ursua is much like Blair in that fans are baffled as to why he didn't play more as a rookie. He was buried on the depth chart by Malik Turner, Jaron Brown, David Moore, and, for a few weeks, Josh Gordon. His one catch was an 11-yard grab against the Niners in Week 17.

2019 grade: incomplete

2020 outlook. Carroll sounded hopeful that Ursua could be a factor out of the slot for the Seahawks next season.

