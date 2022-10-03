Receiver Tutu Atwell slated to be inactive vs. 49ers

Los Angeles Rams receiver Tutu Atwell was named as one of the team’s inactive players ahead of their matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night. A speed threat at the position, Atwell has only played a handful of snaps for the Rams so far this season and is adjusting to life in the NFL.

After playing his college ball at the University of Louisville, he was a second-round pick in last April’s draft with high expectations for his performance in Sean McVay’s high-octane offense. Though his contributions have been few, the learning curve he faces justifies his limited role in the offense, and once he has his feet under him at the professional level, his outlook with change drastically.

In his absence, Los Angeles will rely on All-Pro wide-out Cooper Kupp, veteran Allen Robinson, and Ben Skowronek to catch passes against San Francisco. Their presence will be a key part of quarterback Matthew Stafford’s success, as well as that of the offense at large.

This game has huge implications for the NFC West, and both teams are expected to make herculean efforts to win as divisional rivals. The Rams have struggled to win at Levi’s Stadium in recent years and will look to turn their luck around in this primetime matchup.

Though Atwell won’t be involved, the Rams should still be considered favorites and will look to get him back on the field soon to show what he can do against the league’s top talent.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire