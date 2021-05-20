Rookie RB Kylin Hill could be seventh-round steal for Packers

The Green Bay Packers lost valuable backup running back Jamaal Williams in free agency, but a pick in the seventh round of the 2021 draft could provide an eventual replacement and a potential future contributor at the position.

Kylin Hill, the 256th overall pick, has all the traits necessary for playing a Williams-like role in the Packers offense.

A study of Hill’s 2019 tape at Mississippi State – his first-team All-SEC season – shows a runner capable of eluding tackles with power, quickness and creativity. And his brief tape from the 2020 season highlighted his versatility to catch passes out of the backfield and contribute as a three-down player.

While Williams was never a big-play machine as a runner, he churned out tough yards between the tackles, was reliable as a receiver and consistently got the job done in pass protection. Hill profiles similarly.

He runs hard, with an almost angry disposition, and he isn’t afraid to lower his shoulder to get an extra yard or stiff-arm a defensive back in space. At times, Hill simply overpowered tacklers in one-on-one situations. However, his ability to evade tacklers with jump cuts or bursts of short-area quickness should provide a higher ceiling at the next level as a pure runner.

College tacklers in the SEC had issues getting Hill to the ground. According to Pro Football Focus, he broke 116 tackles on just 453 career carries. The running talent is there for Hill to create yards after contact at the next level.

In 2020, Hill’s rushing production dropped off significantly over a three-game sample, but his receiving potential was suddenly maximized. He caught 23 passes, mostly on simple routes out of the backfield, but he was a confident, natural catcher of the football, and he looked dangerous after the catch while operating in space in Mike Leach’s offense. There is potential here for Hill to be valuable in the passing game for the Packers.

Running backs in today’s game have to be able to catch the ball and contribute value in the passing game. This is especially true within Matt LaFleur’s scheme. Hill could be an asset relatively early in his career if he proves to be a more effective receiver out of the backfield than A.J. Dillon.

An unknown is Hill’s ability as a blocker. All college running backs come into the NFL with question marks in pass protection, and running backs coach Ben Sirmans will have to get Hill to a level as a blocker where LaFleur is confident to put him on the field. Hill’s frame – at a rock-solid 212 pounds – looks well-suited for stepping up and taking on blitzers to maintain the pocket on passing downs. But he’ll be a work in progress here.

Hill appears to have all the traits of a contributing NFL running back. He isn’t necessarily dynamic, but his combination of running talent, creativity in the open field and ability to catch the football create the potential for Hill to be a valuable backup or spot starter behind Dillon or Aaron Jones. In fact, it won’t be surprising at all if Hill contributes at some point early in his career – given the prevalence of injuries at the position – and later becomes a key player in the offense, likely as one-half of a 1-2 punch.

Teams find capable running backs on Day 3 every year during the draft. The Packers might have found another in Hill, a seventh-round pick with a fourth-round skill set.

