Rookie RB Jonathon Brooks could be the playmaker the Panthers desperately need

The Panthers are more in need of playmakers than most NFL teams right now — that’s something new GM Dan Morgan and head coach Dave Canales know all too well. Getting South Carolina receiver Xavier Legette with the 32nd overall pick in the first round was a good call, as Legette is a home run play waiting to happen. But don’t underestimate the addition of Texas running back Jonathon Brooks with the 46th overall pick in the second round.

Canales, who spent last season as the Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator and was therefore in charge of Rachaad White’s place in that offense (only Christian McCaffrey of the 49ers had more carries last season than White’s 299, and White also had 69 catches on 78 targets in 2023), has no issue leaning heavily on one back — as long as that back is the right back.

“Our system calls for a back that can be used, of course, just in a traditional way, hand it to him,” Canales said after Brooks was selected. “Then, how can we get this player in space? Being able to get him in perimeter screens and checkdowns. We got a really cool empty package where we use the backs, flex them out to get matchups, things like that.”

“He’s a bigger back, he’s got range. There’s so much that he brings from a versatility standpoint, that’s probably the biggest thing that stood out and then just vision, patience, contact balance, acceleration, like he’s got it all, he’s the best back in this class.”

Brooks lined up outside on 4% of his snaps in 2023, and in the slot 1% of the time. He had no targets in 2023 outside of the backfield. But Canales’ point about Taylor and perimeter screens rings true. He was dynamic from the backfield to gain serious yards after catch with quick passes. This 73-yard gain against TCU proves the theory.

