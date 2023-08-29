Rookie RB Emanuel Wilson says he made Packers’ 53-man roster

Rookie running back Emanuel Wilson has made the 53-man roster of the Green Bay Packers, according to a post on his Instagram account.

Wilson, an undrafted rookie out of Fort Valley State, led the NFL in rushing yards during the preseason. He carried 38 times for 223 yards and two touchdowns, including a preseason-long run of 80 yards for a score against the Bengals in the preseason opener.

Per PFF, Wilson also led all running backs in forced missed tackles (11) and runs of 10 or more yards (5) during the preseason.

Wilson might need to get better as a receiver and blocker and find a role on special teams, but his running talent — namely his physicality and contact balance — was too much for the Packers to risk on waivers.

For now, Wilson, Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon will make up the Packers depth chart at running back. It’s unclear as of this writing if Patrick Taylor will make the 53-man roster, but keeping four running backs on the 53-man roster might not work for the Packers.

Wilson will join edge rusher Brenton Cox Jr. and Malik Heath as the undrafted rookies making the Packers’ initial 53-man roster.

The Packers originally signed Wilson, a DII All-American in 2022, on May 22. He spent time with the Denver Broncos before joining the Packers. At Fort Valley State, Wilson rushed for 2,206 yards and 24 touchdowns.

