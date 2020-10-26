Rookie quarterback Justin Herbert keeps making history for Chargers

Chargers' Justin Herbert joined Cincinnati's Joe Burrow in becoming the only rookie quarterbacks to throw for 300 yards and three touchdowns and run for a score in the same game. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

In a month and a half, Justin Herbert has gone from being thrown into his first NFL game to being the early favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

The only Charger to win the Associated Press award was running back Don Woods in 1974.

It would be fitting for Herbert to make more franchise history after the season because he continues to make plenty of history during it.

On Sunday, he joined Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow in becoming the only rookie quarterbacks to throw for 300 yards and three touchdowns and run for a score in the same game.

Herbert also is the first player since at least 1970 to throw for 1,500 yards and have a passer rating above 100 through his first five career games.

Only one other quarterback (Patrick Mahomes) has begun his career with five consecutive games of 250-plus passing yards.

Only one other rookie quarterback (Deshaun Watson) has thrown for three or more touchdowns in three consecutive games.

“I don’t think I’ve changed my game any way,” Herbert said after the Chargers’ 39-29 win over Jacksonville. “I think I’ve just grown and developed, and I’ve got a better understanding of the game. Some of the weapons here, I think they’re the best in the world.

“Any time you get them on your team, it’s going to be huge. I have to do a good job of taking advantage of those guys and getting them the ball because they’re the ones who make the plays.”

They might be the ones making the plays, but Herbert is the one making the history.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.