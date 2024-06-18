Rookie quarterback Drake Maye is stealing the show in New England

There was a lot of hype for former North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye heading into the 2024 NFL Draft. Maye was consistently placed right next to eventual first overall pick Caleb Williams as one of the best signal callers in the entire class, and one of the better prospects to come out in recent memory. After getting leapfrogged by Jayden Daniels in the draft, Maye might have found his perfect landing spot with the Patriots.

There is a *clear* path to Maye starting week 1. And it's here. Monday mini camp: Drake Maye 🎯 76% (19/25)

Brissett: 58% (15/26)

Zappe: 50% (5/10)

Milton: 50% (5/10) pic.twitter.com/xuQhjS8mlS — ZeeBee (@BellinoZee) June 11, 2024

Maye has reportedly looked like the clear favorite to land the starting gig early on into minicamps. While it is of course too early to project that with training camp and preseason games to be played out, it has to be a position sign for many given Maye was criticized for his NFL readiness coming out of North Carolina.

Should Maye continue his current trajectory and separate himself further from the pack, Maye could easily find himself as the starter for the Patriots in the opening game of the season.

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire