Rookie QBs setting the bar for Steelers QB Kenny Pickett

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett will make his NFL debut on Saturday night against the Seattle Seahawks in preseason. Pickett was the first quarterback off the board and the only quarterback taken in the first 73 picks.

Several of the quarterbacks taken after Pickett were in the conversation as potential Steelers and they have already had their NFL debuts. Here’s what Pickett is going to be compared against this week.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder led his team is passing and rushing yards. He went 10-of-22 with 103 passing yards and two passing touchdowns, plus 59 rushing yards on six attempts on the ground.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Malik Willis came out strong in his debut and finished by 6-for-11 with 107 passing yards and chipped in 38 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown. He actually got benched during the game for not throwing enough.

The Washington Commanders and Carolina Panthers gave will be another to watch as it features two other rookie quarterbacks who were compared to Pickett pre-draft as potential Steelers. Matt Corral will take the field for the Panthers and Sam Howell will get reps for the Commanders.

What are your predictions for Pickett this week? Will he be head and shoulers ahead of his draft class after being selected so much higher? Let us know in the comments below.

