Which rookie QB was a standout from their preseason debut? 'NFL Total Access' This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Carl Nassib, 29, most recently played with the Las Vegas Raiders, but will rejoin the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he played two seasons.
The Ravens activated cornerback Marcus Peters and defensive back Ar'Darius Washington from the physically unable to perform list
Defensive end Carl Nassib, the NFLs first openly gay player, reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The first week of the NFL preseason featured a few star turns from rookie quarterbacks and wide receivers as well as some notable missteps.
As the 49ers continue to wait for a trade opportunity to surface for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, a recent report will make it even harder for a team to justify rolling the dice on Garoppolo, with or without an injury to its current starting quarterback. A recent report seriously questions the extent of Jimmy Garoppolo’s commitment [more]
The Chiefs waived four players on Monday and the head coach had injury updates on Blake Bell and Harrison Butker
Brennan is reportedly retiring from football after being informed he will not win the starting job for the Tigers.
Jimmy Garoppolo finds himself in an awkward position at 49ers training camp.
UDFA WR Ty Fryfogle was among the Cowboys' Monday cuts with an injury designation; he could revert to IR if he goes unclaimed. | From @ToddBrock24f7
The Browns opened the preseason with their only road game of August 2022. And the fans in Jacksonville let quarterback Deshaun Watson hear it. The three-word chant included a four-letter word, and the video went viral, with 3.3 million views so far. And if that’s the product of a preseason game in Jacksonville, what happens [more]
A deep dive into possible landing spots and trade packages involving Patriots receiver Nelson Agholor.
Garrett Wilson says there's "definitely a difference" between catching passes from Zach Wilson and Joe Flacco. He explained how.
None of the moves are a surprise as the team works to get to the 85-man limit by Tuesday afternoon
Yaqub Salik Talib, the brother of a former NFL star, is accused of shooting and killing a youth football coach in Lancaster. It happened in front of the coach's son and other children who had just finished playing. WARNING: Some of the video may be disturbing to watch.
Winners and losers from the Vikings' preseason opener.
The 49ers reached the roster maximum of 85 players with the following roster moves.
Appeals officer Peter Harvey continues to delay his decision in the Deshaun Watson case, apparently not because he’s undecided or procrastinating. Harvey is believed to be waiting to see whether the league and Watson can work out a deal. The possibility of settlement remains viable, we’re told. Currently, it could go either way. As such [more]
Here are the biggest winners and losers from Week 1 of the preseason for the Raiders
ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that it's 'more and more unlikely' Alvin Kamara will be suspended in 2022, with his latest court date delayed until after the season starts:
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will have arthroscopic surgery on his injured right knee Tuesday in Los Angeles. Wilson suffered a bone bruise and torn meniscus during the Jets' second offensive series Friday night in their preseason opener at Philadelphia. The procedure to repair the meniscus, which will be performed by orthopedic surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache, will determine how long Wilson will be sidelined.