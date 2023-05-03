Which rookie QB has more on their shoulders: Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" picks which rookie quarterback has more on their shoulders between Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young or Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud.
"GMFB" picks which rookie quarterback has more on their shoulders between Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young or Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud.
Here's how the Texans fared, according to Yahoo Sports draft expert Charles McDonald.
Here's how the Carolina Panthers fared, according to Yahoo Sports draft expert Charles McDonald.
The Panthers are being very careful with their quarterback of the future.
Speculation that Stroud's stock was falling proved unfounded.
Three QBs went in the top four picks, but none of them are favored to win rookie of the year.
Yahoo Sports draft expert lauds Pittsburgh and Baltimore and most of the AFC South, but has questions for several teams.
Here are the issues with ESPN's draft facsimile of win probability, which hogged some of the conversation surrounding Will Levis' slide.
Can Mingo replace D.J. Moore in Carolina?
The Houston Texans picked twice in the first three picks.
The second pick of the NFL draft has been a mystery.
The betting odds on the second pick shifted in a major way right before the NFL draft.
Yahoo Sports draft expert Charles McDonald grades each first-round pick from Thursday. How did your team fare?
Usually the first few picks of the draft are pretty well mapped out by this point, but even some of the most keen NFL executives are mostly shrugging about who will is going where.
Who should the Panthers take on Thursday?
A week ago, C.J. Stroud was the betting favorite to go No. 1. Now it's Bryce Young by a huge margin.
Young is a good sport about questions over his size, and his tape is undeniably strong. The Panthers have a week to decide if it's worth the next few years of their franchise.
Alabama has concluded its spring football game, but the race to replace Bryce Young remains up in the air.
Yahoo Sports NFL Draft expert Charles McDonald loves a particular QB for the Panthers at the very top, along with several other pairings that could take shape in the first round on April 27.
The 2024 NFL draft has some exciting prospects near the top.
The 76ers pulled off a stunner to start the series against Boston.