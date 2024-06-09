Rookie QB Drake Maye admits facing Patriots defense is challenging
There has been so much talk about the offensive struggles of the New England Patriots offense that people have seemingly forgotten one undisputable fact: The defense in New England is really good.
Quarterback Drake Maye alluded to that fact after throwing two interceptions at the final open OTAs practice last week.
The rookie signal-caller has shown promise throughout the early practices, but like every first-year player, it’s been a major adjustment at the next level, particularly when he’s facing a defensive unit that finished in the top-10 last season.
“Our defense does a great job, so we’re getting great work out here [as an offense],” said Maye, via ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “A lot of different pieces. They can do a lot of different things. They do a good job disguising. They do a good job bringing different blitzes. I think that’s what makes them special.”
The defense could be even better in 2024 with nearly every player from last season returning. Their 2023 first-round pick, cornerback Christian Gonzalez, will be healthy, along with four-time Pro Bowl pass-rusher Matthew Judon.
Facing that unit should be considered a beneficial experience for Maye because it throws him into the fire right away against top-tier opposition. It should also preach patience to the fan-base as the 21-year-old quarterback clearly needs time finding his way.