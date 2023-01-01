Rookie punter Jake Camarda saves Bucs’ season on a play that didn’t count

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers spent a fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft on a punter, there was a collective groan from many of their fans.

After what Jake Camarda did Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, it’s safe to say those fans don’t mind that pick at all right now.

Perhaps the most important play in Sunday’s 30-24 comeback win didn’t even count, it was Camarda’s athleticism and quick thinking that saved the Bucs from disaster with the game on the line.

As the Bucs prepared to pin the Panthers deep in their own territory in the final minute of the game, a low snap forced Camarda to improvise:

Jake Camarda has been learning a thing or two from the Aussie punters 🇦🇺🍿 Incredible play by the @Buccaneers punter!#CARvsTB #GoBucs #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/em8LNOBEEc — NFL Australia (@NFLAustralia) January 1, 2023

A penalty on the Bucs would force a re-kick, with Camarda forcing a fair catch around the Panthers’ own 10-yard line.

What could have been an absolute disaster for the Bucs turned into the best play that never counted, saving the season for Tampa Bay.

List

WATCH: Bucs C Ryan Jensen returns to practice

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire