Rookie projections for former Texas WRs Xavier Worthy and AD Mitchell

It was quite the offseason for the Texas Longhorns when it came to the NFL draft. A total of 11 players were selected in the 2024 NFL draft with seven coming on the offensive side of the ball.

The first Texas player selected, Byron Murphy II, was the second defensive player drafted after the first round opened with 14 consecutive players on offense hearing their name called.

The second player from Texas selected came late in round one when the Kansas City Chiefs selected Xavier Worthy. Fellow wide receiver AD Mitchell would get taken by the Indianapolis Colts with the No. 52 overall selection, late in round 2. Gadget wide receiver and running back Jordan Whittington had to wait until round 6 to hear his name called.

The former two receivers are projected to be productive players in their rookie season according to Bleacher Report.

Xavier Worthy, Kansas City Chiefs

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Projected Rookie Stats:

Rec Yards TDs 54 736 3

Worthy was one of two Longhorns selected in the first round when the Kansas City Chiefs moved up to snag him with the No. 28 overall selection. He brings a dynamic flavor to the two-time defending Super Bowl champions with his ability to catch the ball and return kicks.

The Chiefs need to get some consistency from the wide receiver position so that tight end Travis Kelce doesn’t have to carry the load for the offense. Worthy can help in that regard once he gets acclimated to the offense and the NFL.

AD Mitchell, Indianapolis Colts

Jay Janner/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

Projected Rookie Stats:

Rec Yards TDs 37 479 3

After sliding to the second round, standout wideout Adonai Mitchell received the call he was waiting on when the Indianapolis Colts made him its next selection. Mitchell will join the Colts and hopefully become a go-to weapon for last year’s first-round selection, Anthony Richardson.

Richardson only appeared in four games before needing season-ending surgery on his should. Mitchell has dealt with his own injury issues over his collegiate career. In 2023, Mitchell had the most productive season with 55 receptions for 845 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Contact/Follow us at the Longhorns Wire on X (formerly Twitter) and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas Longhorns news, notes, and opinions.

Continue the conversation on social media with Patrick. (X and Threads)

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire