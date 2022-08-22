Which rookie, player or coach, has impressed you most? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discuss which rookie player or coach has impressed you most. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
When it comes to quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, the 49ers have a handful of nothin’. That isn’t stopping them from bluffing. Owner Jed York recently suggested that the 49ers are happy to keep Garoppolo and his salary of $24.2 million, which becomes fully guaranteed (as a practical matter) at 4:00 p.m. ET on September 10. The [more]
“I’m just getting started. I feel like, what do I have to lose? I can tell the truth."
Week 1 college football expert picks and predictions for Saturday including Oregon vs Georgia, Utah at Florida, and Notre Dame at Ohio State
Saints punter Blake Gillikin got a "random" drug test from the NFL after one of the most amazing punts you will ever see.
LIV Golf will announce seven new players, including Open champion Cameron Smith, immediately after the FedEx Cup play-offs conclude next Sunday in another significant coup for the Saudi-funded series.
The slow time in 2021 got an unexpected boost when Tom Brady appeared on The Shop and dropped this juicy little nugget regarding his first-ever foray into free agency, the prior year. “One of the teams, they weren’t interested at the very end,” Brady said. “I was thinking, you’re sticking with that motherf–ker?” The immediate [more]
Ohio State minus-14.5 -- who you got and why?
Here are the winners, losers and those in between from the New York Giants' preseason Week 2 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.
Aaron Rodgers did not play in Friday's preseason game, but his reaction to one of the more memorable plays had people talking on social media.
Draymond Greens former teammate Matt Barnes shared exactly how the four-time champs wedding showed what the NBA thinks of him.
During fairly brief comments at the outset of Sunday night’s preseason game between the Ravens and Cardinals, host Curt Menefee casually mentioned that Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson gained 25 pounds this offseason. A source with knowledge of the situation tells PFT that Jackson has not gained 25 pounds. He has indeed gained weight. Based on [more]
Studs and duds from Philadelphia Eagles 21-20 preseason win over Cleveland Browns
After obliterating the 400 hurdles record, world champion Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is considering a move to a new event amid her growing fame.
Pittsburgh might want to consider a trade for a veteran offensive tackle.
People around the NBA already feel Bronny James, the son of LeBron James, could be as high as a first-round draft pick.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) Nebraska will play a Week Zero game for the second straight season, and coach Scott Frost can't afford a repeat of what happened a year ago. The Cornhuskers' loss at Illinois set the tone for a 3-9 season that ended with Frost clinging to his job after taking a $1 million pay cut and firing four offensive assistants. Frost's fifth season begins Saturday against Northwestern in Ireland, and another Week Zero flop would be an ominous sign.
KaVontae Turpin is making the most of his breakout moment; plus who the Cowboys could trade in order to get a reliable swing tackle. | From @ToddBrock24f7
Despite very few key players on the field, we learned a lot of key things from the Browns loss on Sunday: